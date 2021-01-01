Arsenal preparing to loan out two highly-rated first-teamers in January

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly preparing to loan out young duo Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock during the January transfer window.

Both players who came through the Gunners’ youth academy have a wealth of first-team experience between them, however, in an attempt to continue their impressive development it is believed both youngsters could find themselves loaned out this month.

Nelson, 21, spent the 2018-19 season out on loan with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim where he racked up eight direct goal contributions in 29 matches in all competitions.

Willock, also 21, has also enjoyed a fair decent breakthrough, however, despite the pair having over 120 first-team appearances in all competitions combined, with just two Premier League starts between them this season, it’s fair to assume Arteta favours his other options.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a turnaround in form after an abysmal first-half to the 2020-21 season sees them stuck in the bottom half, already way off the title race pace.

However, in an attempt to reenergise the squad, it is believed that the Gunners’ hierarchy are preparing for outgoings as well as incomings.

According to a recent report from Football Insider who spoke exclusively to former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell, Nelson and Willock are two names who may be forced to reignite their form elsewhere.

“Some of these very gifted, talent youngsters have to play regular football,” Campbell said. “Once they play regular football they will be much better players when they come back at Arsenal.

“Being a bit-part player is one thing but regular games, regular starts makes a massive difference to the psyche of the player.

“I’m told Reiss Nelson, possibly Joe Willock, may be going out on loan in January. It would be really good for their careers.

“I think Nelson could go to a Premier League or a Championship club. But the Championship is tougher, that might be a better move.”