Arsenal set to rival Tottenham Hotspur for RB Leipzig star

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly expected to battle arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Sabitzer, 26, joined RB Leipzig in 2014 from Rapid Vienna in a transfer worth just £1.8m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Julian Nagelsmann in Germany, the talented midfielder who now captains his side has featured in over 200 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in 84 goals.

Sabitzer who primarily operates as a box-to-box midfielder played a huge role in his side’s impressive Champions League run last season which saw the club reach the semi-finals.

However, according to reports, the industrious Austrian whose contract with RB Leipzig is set to expire in 18-months time could be set to make a shock switch to England’s top-flight.

According to ESPN’s Julian Laurens who spoke on The Gab and Juls Show (via The Sun), the latest club to express their interest in the RB Leipzig skipper is Arteta’s Gunners.

It has been claimed that Arsenal who are in desperate need of some creative energy after continuing to lack goals could turn their attentions to the £45m rated Sabitzer.

Arsenal have been linked with a series of midfield options in recent times with another name heavily mentioned being Sevilla’s Joan Jordan, as per The Sun.

