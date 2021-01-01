Celtic have enjoyed almost a decade of dominance in Scotland, having won the Premiership title for the last nine years in a row.

To be able to make it a perfect 10, they need to overhaul their eternal rivals, Rangers, and that’s a tall order at present.

As we welcome in the new year, Steven Gerrard’s side are a cavernous 16 points ahead at the top of the table, having not lost any of their 21 games, scoring 56 goals and only conceding five.

Whilst it’s been proven time and again that nothing is impossible, only the most fervent of supporters would believe that Celtic still have a chance to turn things ahead.

Former player, Kieran Tierney, is in no doubt mind. The Arsenal man has full confidence in Neil Lennon and his squad, and believes the motivation to close the gap is all that Celtic need to get back in the race.

“I think he (Lennon) is the right man. One of my regrets in football is that I only got a few months to work with him, because I loved it,” he said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Unfortunately, I was injured for a while. But he was brilliant for me. He made you feel brilliant. Going out to the pitch he made you feel like you can beat anyone.

“They need confidence in themselves, they need confidence in the team – and I think he can do that.

“I think it would make it all the better with the position they are in, being a few points behind. Imagine doing that and coming back and winning it for the ten? I think that would be brilliant.

“Usually in the last two years they’re the ones at the top and they’re the ones getting chased.

“It’s a new challenge for some of the boys, but there are a lot of people in there who have done that before.

“They have the experience in there that they need and they have the manager that they need as well – he has been there before.

“So it is a new challenge for some, but it’s a challenge I’m sure the changing room will be relishing and in recent weeks they’ve been brilliant as well.”

That’s incredible optimism, but if everyone shared that positivity and Rangers were to have a wobble, whose to say what might happen.