Arsenal waiting on Real Madrid decision before making January swoop for Spanish star

Arsenal are reportedly waiting for Real Madrid to make a decision on whether or not they’re willing to allow Isco to depart during the January transfer window.

Isco, 28, has been with Real Madrid since joining from Malaga seven years ago.

During the world-class playmaker’s spell in the Spanish capital he has featured in 318 games and has been directly involved in an impressive 106 goals in all competitions.

Isco’s impressive spell at the Santiago Bernabéu has seen the Spanish star lift 16 major trophies including two La Liga titles and an eye-watering four Champions League trophies.

However, a recent dip in form has seen manager Zinedine Zidane opt against using his playmaker after awarding him with just a handful of domestic starts.

Zidane’s decision to outcast Isco has prompted intense speculation that the 28-year-old could be the January transfer window’s biggest name to make a shock switch.

Among the potential suitors to land Real Madrid’s gifted midfielder are rumoured to be Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

According to a recent report from Goal, Arteta is keen to lure Real Madrid’s talented midfielder to the Emirates but is forced to wait to learn whether or not Los Blancos will allow their star to depart mid-way through the 2020-21 campaign.

It has been strongly suggested that the Gunners are preparing for a busy winter window with just as many outgoings expected as incomings.

The Real Madrid star was previously linked with a move to Everton, however, recent reports claimed manager Carlo Ancelotti had very little interest in securing Isco’s services which would suggest Arsenal could have a clear run at the midfielder.