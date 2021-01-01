Menu

Bruno Fernandes lucky to escape punishment for sweary rant at linesman during Man Utd v Aston Villa

Bruno Fernandes was clearly not impressed with a decision made by one of the match officials during Manchester United’s clash with Aston Villa this evening.

Fernandes has been the star of the Premier League season so far. United have the chance to draw level on points with reigning champions Liverpool with a win tonight, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his Portuguese magician to thank for that, such has been his influence.

While Fernandes is usually spending his time on the field of play focusing on producing moments of quality, but he looks to have lost his head, at least for a split second, during tonight’s clash with Villa.

Those are not particularly kind words from Fernandes, who looks to have had no problem picking up the language, at least. He ought to count himself lucky to have escaped a yellow. Although, while you’re the Premier League’s darling and playing in a United shirt, make the most of it.

