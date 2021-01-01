The Premier League dream could be about to be over for Dani Ceballos.

The Real Madrid loanee has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, and that’s prompted Zinedine Zidane to consider bringing him back to the Spanish capital.

Calciomercato, cited by SempreMilan, are unhappy with the lack of game time the Spaniard is getting, having only played eight times so far in the 2020/21 campaign.

That’s mainly due to the consistent form of Granit Xhaka, red card antics notwithstanding, and Mohamed Elneny, as well as the imminent return of summer signing, Thomas Partey.

Though Ceballos hasn’t been a failure during his time at the Emirates Stadium, nor has he been a roaring success.

More Stories / Latest News Man United striker Cavani hits out at the FA after three-match ban and fine Steven Gerrard tells reporters he “can’t wait for the whistle” ahead of Old Firm showdown Liverpool poised to win Botman race with talks already underway

As with a number of foreign imports into the English top-flight, his skill set is right at home, but players are often found wanting when it comes to the physical aspects.

With the Gunners need to trim some fat from their squad, don’t be surprised to see Ceballos back in the all white strip by the end of the month.