Chelsea linked with SHOCK move for AC Milan star after summer signing’s recent wobble

Twitter rumours have tentatively linked Chelsea with a move for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract will expire in June.

The Blues splashed out on Edouard Mendy late in the summer transfer window, with Kepa Arrizabalaga continually proving himself unworthy of being relied upon by manager Frank Lampard.

Mendy has made that position between the sticks at Stamford Bridge his own, and initially looked near impassable. However, a recent wobble from the stopper has prompted questions as to whether he’s the long-term solution in net for the West London giants.

One man who certainly would be, if Chelsea were able to get a deal over the line, is Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italy international burst onto the scene as a teenager, and at only 21-years-old, is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A.

He’s out of contract at the season’s end, meaning any interested clubs are able to negotiate with him as a free agent as of today. Twitter rumours have linked Chelsea with a move to sign him.

Just been told by @ExWHUemployee (the source who broke the Mendy news) that Chelsea have started talks with Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and they are hoping to persuade him to join the club this summer when his contract is up! pic.twitter.com/ZAF1e8uk9z — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 1, 2021

Just how reputable these claims are remains to be seen, but if this is the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see movement on it this month, but Milan no doubt keen to get at least some money in exchange for Donnarumma if he does decide to depart.