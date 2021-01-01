With Liverpool still at the top of the Premier League table and the team to beat in 2020/21, you have to wonder why Mo Salah or his representatives haven’t come out and unequivocally put rumours of a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid to bed.

Assuming that the Egyptian King does indeed want to see out the next few years in the Spanish sunshine, the Reds will need to line up an adequate replacement.

Given how outstanding he’s been for the Merseysiders, that’s no easy task, although former Red, Dietmar Hamann, believes he knows just the player.

“Two of the best wingers in the world are [Serge] Gnabry, who was at Arsenal, and Kingsley Coman – he is running riot at the moment,” he said to Stadium Astro, cited by The Sun.

“Would they want to leave Bayern Munich? I don’t think so but you don’t know.

“I don’t know if there is anything in Salah giving an interview or wanting to go to Spain. If he wants to leave, Barcelona and Madrid would be interested.

“If a player wants to leave, you have to let him go. If he has the desire to leave, it’s probably likely he will in the summer.

“There is some fantastic talent in Germany and France. I think they will have a list. For me, the best winger out there at the moment is Kingsley Coman.

“He had injury problems when he came to Munich but he got fit and scored the winner in the Champions League final.

“He’s two-footed, he’s quick, he’s very clever, great decision making and his finishing has improved a lot.

“Coman is the player. Bayern Munich aren’t interested in losing him, he’s happy.

“If Salah were to move, if he wants to go that is quite likely, that will have a knock-on effect. Liverpool will have to buy somebody. Whoever they sign, that team will need to buy a replacement. Things happen quickly.”

At 24 and with the profile he has, it’s hard to think of a better fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side than Coman.

However, it will be no easy task persuading him to leave the current European champions, Bayern Munich, where he’s really found his niche.

Michael Edwards has pulled off the seemingly impossible before though…