“Pogba’s tripped himself up” – Dean Smith furious after Man United are gifted three points by VAR

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was understandably irate in his post-match interview with Sky Sports after his side were cheated out of a point against Manchester United.

Villa, who have been one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season, travelled to Old Trafford on the back of a draw at Stamford Bridge, having already defeated both Liverpool and Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

Dean Smith’s men would have fancied their chances, and went toe-to-toe with the Red Devils for the majority of the contest. However, Bruno Fernandes’ second-half penalty ultimately cost them what would have been another point gained on their unlikely quest for European football.

It wasn’t a penalty awarded without controversy, either, with Pogba appearing to trip over his own leg, and VAR seeing that, but the decision not being overturned.

It’s unclear whether Pogba had any intention to deceive the match officials, or if it was merely rotten luck from Villa’s perspective, but either way, Dean Smith feels as though his side have been cheated out of a point – and can you blame him?

Watch his frustrated post-match interview below.