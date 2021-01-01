Despite two wins on the bounce, Arsenal still find themselves in 13th position in the Premier League table, nine points off of the Champions League places and 13 behind leaders, Liverpool.

The Gunners need some fresh impetus for the second half of the season, and to that end, the January transfer window couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Not only does it give Mikel Arteta the option to get rid of those players who are underperforming or potentially causing problems behind the scenes, it also opens up the possibility of bringing in some new blood to freshen up the squad.

One player who appears to be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium is Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt.

According to Bild and cited by the Daily Star, Arsenal are keen to bring the 24-year-old on board, but they’ll face a fight to acquire his services as it’s believed that the Bundesliga giants have no intention of doing business this month.

The Gunners would be wise to have other players as a back-up as they can ill afford to spend the entire window chasing down a player who’ll not be allowed to move in any event.