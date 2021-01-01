Nine years before Sir Alex Ferguson took over the hot-seat at Manchester United, another Glasgow native was bidding farewell to the club.

Tommy Docherty was in charge of the Red Devils from December 1972 to July 1977, and during that time was able to win the old Second Division title as well as the 1977 FA Cup after a thrilling win in the final against Liverpool.

‘The Doc’ as he was often known, passed away on New Years Eve aged 92.

Also associated with the Scottish national team and Chelsea, amongst others, Docherty’s time at Old Trafford was tumultuous.

He had to contend with relegation from the English top-flight – he managed to get United back up at the first attempt – Bobby Charlton’s retirement, Denis Law’s departure and George Best’s failure to recapture his former glories.

Against that backdrop, he still managed to get the better of a Liverpool side that won the old first division title and the European Cup in the same season as losing the FA Cup to United.

To that end, and despite being a divisive character to some, Docherty will be fondly remembered.

RIP.