Leicester City’s Demarai Gray could be set for a King Power exit as a host of top European clubs hope to land the wide attacker on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Gray, 24, joined Leicester City from Birmingham City in 2016 in a deal costing the Foxes £4.59m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the Foxes four-years ago, Gray has featured in 169 matches in all competitions and somewhat disappointingly has only managed to be directly involved in 30 goals.

As the 24-year-old winger’s contract edges closer to expiring next summer, according to reports, Brendan Rogers could be set to lose the Englishman on a free transfer.

According to The Sun, in light of Gray’s decision not to extend his contract with Leicester City, a host of top clubs including Marseille, Benfica and Monaco are all keen on signing him.

Given the fact Gray has just six-months left on his deal, foreign clubs are now eligible to talk to him to arrange a pre-agreed contract.

It is not yet known which club is Gray’s preference, however, with potential suitors from a host of top leagues across Europe all keen on bringing him in, he’ll surely have a decision to make soon.