With Chelsea slipping off the pace at the top of the Premier League, the pressure has continued to build on Frank Lampard.

After a monumental spend in the summer window, the Blues hierarchy would be forgiven for wanting a little more out of the first-team squad this season.

The Daily Mirror reported that Tuchel was on Roman Abramovich’s radar after a series of poor results, with Bild (cited by the Daily Mirror) even going as far as to suggest that the oligarch may have severed ties with Lampard had Chelsea lost against Aston Villa.

However, the Blues boss may have been handed an unexpected lifeline with Bild, cited by the Daily Mirror, now suggesting that one of the candidates for the Barcelona presidency has Tuchel as his No.1 target for the manager’s job.

January 24 is the all-important date for the La Liga outfit, as that is when their members go to the polls.

Whether Tuchel is in place at Stamford Bridge by then will likely depend on how well January has gone in results terms for the west Londoners.