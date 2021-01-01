No sooner has the January transfer window opened than it seems as if Liverpool are ready to do business.

The Reds sit proudly atop the Premier League table, however, a number of teams are in hot pursuit and with the injury troubles not really easing for Jurgen Klopp, he needs to do some business in order to keep his team competitive.

To that end, journalist, Duncan Castles, speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror, has said that Liverpool have already opened talks to bring Lille’s Sven Botman to Anfield.

The outlet also suggest that the player’s agent fully expects a deal to be forthcoming, with the French club not willing to accept below £20m for his services.

More Stories / Latest News Dortmund star tempted by Arsenal switch but Gunners will face a fight with Bundesliga giants Former Man Utd and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty dies aged 92 Toxic atmosphere reigns at Arsenal as Arteta is called out by one of his players during a team meeting

In this day and age, that’s something of a bargain for a top-flight exponent, and the Reds would do well not to drag their heels on this one.

If it’s known that Botman is definitely available, there’ll surely be a queue of clubs ready to bid if Klopp and Michael Edwards don’t get the deal over the line quickly.