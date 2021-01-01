Manchester City have reportedly reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign Estudiantes winger Dario Sarmiento for €12m.

Sarmiento, 17, came through Estudiantes’ youth academy before being promoted to the club’s senior first-team during the summer of 2019.

Since making his senior debut, the highly-rated attacker has featured in 15 matches in all competitions and has one assist to his name.

According to a recent report from El Dia (via Sports Witness) the exciting young South American could be on the verge of teaming up with Premier League giants Man City.

It has been reported that the Citizens have reached a ‘total agreement’ to sign the youngster in a deal worth an initial €6m.

El Dia claim that the agreement includes a future 20% sell-on fee, meaning Estudiantes will be entitled to 20% of any future transfer fee Man City sell the 17-year-old for.

However, despite the sell-on clause having an expiry date, it is understood that both clubs have agreed on a future mandatory €6m fee ensuring Estudiantes will receive €12m regardless.

It has been reported that Sarmiento will become a Man City player during the summer once he has reached the age of 18.

It is not yet known if the teenager will go straight into the Man City squad, however, due to Brexit regulations, fans should expect the starlet to be loaned out to one of Man City’s feeder clubs prior to arriving in Manchester.