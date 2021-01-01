The January transfer window is officially open for business, and it appears that one Premier League club will be wasting no time in trying to acquire a player or two.

Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion side are a dogged and determined outfit who continue to win plaudits for the way in which they want to play the game.

However, for some while now they’ve dangled on the edge of the precipice as far as relegation from the English top-flight is concerned.

At present, the Seagulls find themselves fourth from bottom and with only two wins from their 16 games.

With 25 goals conceded, they’ve the fifth worst defence in the division, and so to that end, according to the Daily Mail, Potter wants to raid Manchester United for one of their outcasts.

Sergio Romero appears to have been desperate to leave the Red Devils for some while now, given that he’s barely played in the recent past and now unlikely to thanks to Dean Henderson’s emergence.

Per the Daily Mail, Potter has told Mat Ryan, recently displaced as Brighton’s first-choice stopper, that he should look elsewhere because he’ll not get the amount of games he wants in the remainder of the campaign, further strengthening the idea that Romero will join to give competition to Robert Sanchez.