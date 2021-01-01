Man United star hails Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ahead of Premier League clash

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has hailed Aston Villa’s star man Jack Grealish ahead of Friday’s important Premier League clash.

Wan-Bissaka, 23, joined United from domestic rivals during the summer of 2019 for a fee worth £49.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Manchester Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a hugely impressive 18-months which have seen the 23-year-old emerge as one of the league’s most reliable defenders.

Wan-Bissaka and his team mates are currently preparing for a crucial Premier League clash against Dean Smith’s Villains.

The Red Devils come into Friday’s match up in second place in the league table but have a game in-hand over leaders and arch-rivals Liverpool.

United will be desperate to take all three-points away from Old Trafford, however, beating Villa, who currently sit as high as 5th in the table will not be an easy task.

Last season’s odds on favourites to finish inside the drop zone have been this campaign’s surprise outfit; a summer of great recruitment mixed with retaining Grealish have propelled the Midlands outfit to the top half of the table.

Speaking to the United Review (as quoted by MEN) ahead of Friday’s nervy clash, United’s Wan-Bissaka has hailed Grealish and admitted he must remain disciplined.

He is a great player,” Wan-Bissaka said. “He’s unpredictable and can go inside or outside with the ball.

“I played against him last season and just have to be ready to take it as it comes.

“It is another challenge I am more than ready to take on.

“But he’s not the only player we need to be paying attention to – they have lots of other good players like John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Trezeguet and others. We know it will be a tough game.

“I know he is always up there with getting the most fouls. We all know he’s a tricky player when he’s out there on the pitch.

“But it’s very good to hear, that I have had no bookings against me this season. I know you cannot just dive into any tackle.

“You’ve got to make sure you time it right. It is a case of always concentrating and making sure you are timing them right as well.”