As we welcome in the new year, the transfer window is once again officially open.

Thirty one days of potential madness where clubs across Europe need to decide just how badly they need to strengthen in certain positions.

In general terms, the winter window is quieter than its summer counterpart, but that doesn’t mean that bigger deals won’t be done. We only need to look at this time last year when Man United signed Bruno Fernandes by way of example.

The Red Devils could be heavily involved in the merry go round again this January, particularly as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have eased up into second place in the table without really breaking sweat.

A top signing or two at this juncture could well be the difference to their aspirations of the title or not.

To that end, the Daily Mail are reporting United’s continued interest in Aston Villa star, Jack Grealish, however, the Old Trafford outfit may bitterly regret not signing him in the summer when his price was set at £65m.

That’s because if they want to prise him away from Villa Park now, the Daily Mail report that, thanks to his superb form in the first half of the season, the Midlanders now want £100m for him.

The question United will need to ask themselves now is whether they can let him slip through their fingers again.