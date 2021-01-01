With the amount of money that most Premier League footballers earn bordering on the obscene, their acts of kindness are often overlooked.

Many such acts are believed to go unreported, however, as players prefer no publicity rather than a negative reaction to what is essentially a good deed.

With the festive period being a time for giving, young Manchester United star, Brandon Williams, should be feeling rightly proud of himself.

That’s because the 20-year-old decided to make a sizeable donation to help feed the homeless this Christmas.

According to the Daily Mirror, Williams paid for the homeless charity, Coffee 4 Craig, to provide meals and also the staff wages for those that staffed a drop-in centre for homeless people across Manchester.

The outlet also note that those who were in ‘Covid hotels’ or temporary accommodation and who couldn’t afford a Christmas meal were also looked after thanks to Williams’ generosity.

If players are to be called out when mistakes are made, then such a wonderful act of humanity also deserves to be acknowledged.