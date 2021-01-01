Menu

“We are ready” – Nuno confirms Wolves will do transfer business amid links to high-profile striker

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has fuelled rumours that the club could sign Diego Costa in the January transfer window by confirming that they will do business this winter.

That’s what the Daily Mail report. They note that Costa, whose Atletico Madrid contract was mutually terminated ahead of time, has been linked with a move to Molineux.

Costa is not the same player he was when he first moved to the Premier League, but would be a worthy short-term fix to Wolves’ woes in attack in the absence of Raul Jimenez.

Jimenez suffered a fractured skull at the Emirates earlier in the season and it as a result appears unlikely that we will see him again between now and the end of the season.

If that is to be the case, a new striker could be required for Wolves. Could it be Costa? That remains to be seen, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that they will do business.

He’s quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

“We have to sit down, plan and it’s a good chance to rebalance our squad. We are ready to make decisions on it.”

You get the feeling that every neutral in the Premier League would love to see Costa return to the action. He guarantees drama – and goals – just the kind of player we love to watch,

