Contract signed: Mauricio Pochettino has a new club – with ambitious double renewal on the agenda

Mauricio Pochettino has already signed his PSG contract and is set to officially replace Thomas Tuchel as manager, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Pochettino has been out of work since departing Tottenham last winter, but no longer, so it seems. After Tuchel was dismissed by the Parisians, the Argentine looks set to replace him.

Fabrizio Romano revealed via Twitter on New Year’s Day that Pochettino has already penned his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. He was presumably enjoying the Christmas period with his family before the hard work begins.

It’s finally announcement time for Mauricio Pochettino @ PSG after Christmas holidays in London. He has signed his contract days ago and he’s now ready to meet Leonardo soon to plan the transfer window. Main target 2021: Kylian Mbappé and Neymar new contracts, talks on. ?? #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2021

As noted by Romano at the bottom of the above tweet, the primary objective for Pochettino will be convincing Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to remain at the Parc des Princes.

While traditionally players of that calibre playing in France would have one eye on a move to the Real Madrid’s and Barcelona’s of the world, the two Spanish giants can not offer, at least on a footballing level, what they once could.

United, in Paris, with Pochettino at the helm, would Neymar and Mbappe not have a better chance of winning the Champions League if they stuck around?