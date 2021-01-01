The past few years have provided a glorious reminder to Real Madrid fans as to why their team is the most successful in Europe.

With Zinedine Zidane at the helm, Los Blancos enjoyed their most sustained period of success as Kings of European football since the days of Di Stefano, Puskas and Gento et al.

Although the Spanish giant’s crown has slipped a little since their last Champions League success against Liverpool in 2018, they’re still a force to be reckoned with on their day.

It hasn’t escaped president, Florentino Perez’s notice, however, that those days are few and far between.

To that end, he knows some big decisions need to be made, and, according to Don Balon, he has already identified the successor to club captain, Sergio Ramos.

At 34, Ramos is looking for one last big pay day, but a lack of form has seen Perez go from potentially agreeing to the Spaniard seeing out his playing days at the Santiago Bernabeu, to wanting him off of a spiralling wage bill.

Don Balon say Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Villarreal’s Pau Torres will be targeted, and both may even arrive as Perez is understood to be none too happy with Raphael Varane either.

Premier League clubs need to watch this space.