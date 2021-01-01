Scott Brown must not play at Ibrox is the verdict of these Celtic fans

Scott Brown has been an imperious captain for Celtic over the last decade. Second only to the club’s European Cup winning skipper, Billy McNeill, in terms of honours; it goes without saying that he is considered a Celtic legend.

Brown was a prominent feature in Brendan Rodgers’ Invincible Celtic team, who subsequently went on to lift a Quadruple Treble and nine league titles in a row. However, at the age of 35, “Broony” (as he is affectionately known to the Celtic support) is no longer a regular starter at Celtic Park.

That said, Neil Lennon turned to his experienced leader for the recent historic Scottish Cup Final and there is much speculation as to whether or not he will be do the same for Celtic’s must win showdown at Ibrox tomorrow.

The Scottish midfielder’s replacement, Ismaila Soro, has been in terrific form and found the net in the Hoops’ last outing. It would be harsh to drop him, but, on the other hand, Brown knows what these big occasions are all about.

A Twitter poll was conducted on the topic, to get the opinion of Celtic fans. Their verdict was quite clear: Scott Brown must not start the game at Ibrox as far as they are concerned.

Should Scott Brown start the game at Ibrox? — Liam Kelly (@cfcliamk96) December 31, 2020

From 229 votes, just 14.4% of respondents feel that Brown should lead Celtic in to battle against Rangers.

Most commenters seem to be in agreement that the captain’s legs are not what they once were.