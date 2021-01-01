Real Madrid left biting their nails as star misses training with illness 24 hours before Celta Vigo clash

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was not able to train with his teammates ahead of Saturday’s contest with Celta Vigo, report Marca.

Ramos has already missed a period of the campaign through injury, so Zinedine Zidane will undoubtedly be keen to keep the Spanish icon fit and well for the foreseeable.

However, Marca report that Ramos is suffering with mild illness and as a result trained alone in the gym. There’s no suggestion that it’s coronavirus related.

It is, though, hardly ideal preparation for Ramos to be away from the team just a day before their clash with Celta Vigo. His participation in the game is currently in doubt, as per Marca.

With Real Madrid trailing city rivals Atletico, who have two games in hand, no less than a win will do against in-form Celta. For that exact reason, Zidane will be biting his nails over the prospect of Ramos being out.