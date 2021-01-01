With the transfer window open for business, clubs and players have 31 days to seal any incoming or outgoing moves.

Mikel Arteta is likely to be one of the busier Premier League managers as he looks to rid Arsenal of some of their dead wood, whilst getting in one or two players to give the squad more strength in depth.

The north Londoners need to build on their two recent wins if they want to climb the table, because any more faltering could hurt their charge towards the Champions League places.

One player that’s likely to leave in this window, despite having a contract until the end of the season, is Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

According to Turkish outlet, Tavkim, and cited by The Sun, the 32-year-old is keen on a move to Fenerbahce.

It was thought that Napoli were also interested, however, it’s believed the Turkish outfit have offered him more lucrative terms.