“It won’t be too long until he’s with us” – Solskjaer gives update on £19M Man United signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an extremely encouraging update on Manchester United’s attempts to finalise Amad Diallo’s arrival from Atalanta.

As the BBC reported previously, Man United are growing confident that they will be able to sign and seal the deal to sign Diallo that was initially agreed in October. The report mentions that the transfer of the 18-year-old is worth an estimated £19M, which will be a small price to pay if he realises his full potential.

It looks as though Man United fans, who will be understandably eager to see their new acquisition in action, won’t have to wait too long to see him pull on the shirt. Speaking after United’s win over Villa, Solskjaer confirmed that the Diallo deal is looking likely to be completed, as Samuel Luckhurst reports.

Solskjaer on Amad Diallo: ‘We’ve had all the paperwork, I can’t see any obstacles really, so hopefully it won’t be too long until he’s with us.’ #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 1, 2021

Though rival fans will hardly be quaking in their boots over the prospect of United adding a teenager to their squad mid-season, just consider how much of an impact Mason Greenwood had last term at the same age. Diallo could be the injection of energy that United need to give them an edge in the second-half of the campaign.