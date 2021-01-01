Spurs line-up two shock replacements for Hugo Lloris due to PSG swoop fears

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering West Brom’s Sam Johnstone and Manchester United’s Dean Henderson as two possible shock signings. According to reports, Daniel Levy’s Spurs have growing concerns that former manager Mauricio Pochettino could make a swoop for current goalkeeper Hugo Lloris should he be named as Paris-Saint Germain’s new manager.

Former Spurs manager Pochettino, 48, is expected to soon be unveiled as Paris-Saint Germain’s new manager following Thomas Tuchel’s recent sacking, as per the Telegraph.

Ahead of the imminent announcement, according to a recent report from The Sun, there are reported fears among Spurs’ hierarchy that the world-class Argentinian tactician could raid his old club side.

It has been reported that Spurs are fearful Pochettino could launch a sensational swoop for goalkeeper Lloris who is out of contract next summer.

The Sun claim that in an attempt to line-up possible replacements for their World Cup winning keeper, Spurs have earmarked United’s Henderson and West Brom’s Johnstone.

It is believed that Henderson is growing increasingly frustrated with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preference to stick with the more experienced David De Gea.

Elsewhere, Johnstone who is in the form of his life despite West Brom remaining one of the league’s favourites to be relegated, is also a candidate to become Jose Mourinho’s new number-one.

It goes without saying that neither shot-stopper will come cheap, especially Henderson who has recently penned a new bumper five-year contract at Old Trafford, as per Sky Sports.

However, should Pochettino look to snap-up Lloris as a replacement for Keylor Navas, with Spurs having only Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga as back-up options, they may be left with no choice but to delve into the market.

Spurs fans – Would either of the above names be an adequate replacement for Lloris? – Let us know in the comments.