Steven Gerrard tells reporters he “can’t wait for the whistle” ahead of Old Firm showdown

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard, has told the BBC that he “can’t wait for the whistle to go” against Celtic on Saturday after his Scottish Premiership leaders gained revenge over St Mirren.

The Buddies knocked Gerrard’s side out of the League Cup two weeks ago, but first-half goals from Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos gave them the win this time around.

Rangers have every right to go into Saturday’s derby game with confidence given that they are 16 points clear at the top, having played three games more than Celtic. Gerrard’s team cruised to victory at new St Mirren Park, without looking exceptional.

Gerrard told his club website: “I don’t think we showed our best style in terms of possession and creation, but we’ve won the game comfortably. We came here to do a job, we came here for three points and we’ve done it.”

Roofe’s goal was his eleventh in 14 games, whilst Morelos broke his nine match duck, which presents the ‘Gers Manager with something of a selection headache. Continuing his analysis with the Rangers website, Gerrard said “I pick a team I think can do a job against Celtic, not really on who scored in the last game or who is on form.”

Whatever team the former Liverpool and England midfielder decides to go with, he certainly appeared confident of victory and he will know all too well that three points would all but secure the league title. Such a feat would write his name alongside Wim Jansen in Scottish football folklore, as the men who stopped the ten.