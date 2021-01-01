Liverpool have the luxury of not having to play their first game of the new year until Monday evening, away at Southampton.

By then, all of the teams around them will have already played, and the Reds will know what they need to do to either extend their lead at the top of the table, or to keep themselves just ahead of the chasing pack.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the team always go for the win in any event, so perhaps the pressure is all on the likes of Man United, Leicester and Everton to get the three points in order that the Merseysiders remain within touching distance.

The January transfer window has also opened for business, but according to the Liverpool Echo, it’s looking likely to be a quiet one for the Reds, with no new signings expected.

Divock Origi may move on, though he isn’t being forced out of the club.

Moreover, the Liverpool Echo say that in recognition of his loyal service, the striker would be allowed to leave only if an offer came in for him – which it hasn’t yet.