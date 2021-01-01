Video: David De Gea at his very best with athletic stop to save Man United against Aston Villa

Aston Villa threatened to get back into the contest through striker Ollie Watkins – but Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea had other ideas.

De Gea has come under plenty of criticism in recent seasons, and for good reason, he’s dropped below the standards he set previously. He has, however, been back to his very best this term.

Having Dean Henderson back from his loan at Sheffield United and breathing down his neck appears to have given him a boot up the backside, with De Gea responding commendably.

His latest moment of heroics came in tonight’s clash with Aston Villa, with United leading the game through a first-half header from Anthony Martial.

After Jack Grealish crossed the ball in towards Ollie Watkins, who netted a hat-trick against Liverpool earlier in the campaign, the centre-forward did everything right, making good contact and heading back across De Gea.

Such is his athleticism and reflexes, though, De Gea was equal to it. What a save this was from the Man United stopper – quite brilliant.