It’s almost a year ago since Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes, and what a 12 months it’s been for the Portuguese.

Multiple man of the match awards, the deserved respect of his peers, goals and assists galore… it really must go down as one of the best January transfer window signings in history.

His impact can probably be compared to that of Cristiano Ronaldo or Eric Cantona, the only shame being that for the most part, supporters haven’t been able to watch him live.

TalkSPORT’s Dean Ashton has even gone as far as to suggest that if it wasn’t for Bruno, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t be in a job.