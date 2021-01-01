Menu

Video: Bruno Fernandes abandons trademark technique to smash Man United back into lead over Aston Villa

Manchester United got back into the lead against Aston Villa this evening through Bruno Fernandes – and yes, it was from the penalty spot.

United initially took the lead in the first-half, with Anthony Martial finding the back of the net. However, after an error of judgement from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Aston Villa equaliser through Bertrand Traore.

Considering United can go level on points with Premier League leaders Liverpool with a win at Old Trafford tonight, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have made it clear to his players that a point would not be good enough.

Video: Anthony Martial nods Manchester United into lead over Aston Villa after Tyrone Mings error

Bruno Fernandes, who has won United a fair few points on his own this term, has set the Red Devils back on course to victory, finishing emphatically from the penalty spot.

Fernandes abandoned his trademark ‘hop, skip and a jump’ technique, which has seen Jorginho fluff his lines three times already this season, and instead opted to smash it into the bottom corner.

On this evidence, that was a wise decision from the midfielder.

