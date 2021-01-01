Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hinted that the Blues could delve into the January transfer market as the London club look to turn their recent dip in form around.

Chelsea have won just one of their last five Premier League matches during a spell which has included a hefty 3-0 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal and a shock 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite spending upwards of £200m during the summer’s transfer window, Lampard has not ruled out dipping into the January transfer market in an attempt to add to his already bursting squad.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial domestic clash against Manchester City on Sunday, Lampard was asked about the opening of the transfer window and whether or not he’ll look to recruit.