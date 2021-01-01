Menu

Video: Anthony Martial nods Manchester United into lead over Aston Villa after Tyrone Mings error

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United have taken the lead against Aston Villa through Anthony Martial.

United headed into tonight’s game knowing that they could go level on points with leaders Liverpool with a win. They’re on course to achieve exactly that at Old Trafford, with Martial having given them the lead.

After a bizarre, failed clearance from Tyrone Mings, one which admittedly is pretty difficult to pull off while running back towards your own goal, Martial reacted and steered the ball into the back of Emiliano Martinez’s net.

MORE: Video: Vintage finish from Martial ensures Man United progress past Everton in the Carabao Cup

Martinez is currently the clean sheet leader in the Premier League, so beating him is no mean feat. It’s a rare mistake from Mings, too, who has affirmed his England credentials with his sturdy performances this term.

Aston Villa went a goal down against Chelsea earlier in the week and managed to claw back a point. They’ll have to come from behind again tonight if they want to have any chance of getting points on the board.

