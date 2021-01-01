Video: Disgraceful moment Paul Pogba fumes at Manchester United teammate for NOT diving

Paul Pogba is an utter disgrace. Not only has he dived himself to win Man United a penalty tonight, but he’s also encouraging his teammates to do it.

Pogba fell under the challenge of his own leg to earn United a penalty in the second-half of the contest. Bruno Fernandes converted from 12-yards in what proved to be the deciding strike in an even game.

You can blame VAR for missing Pogba’s blatant act of cheating, but the Frenchman should not be utilising dirty tactics of that nature on a football field to begin with.

Pogba is also quite clearly a bad influence for his teammates, too. As Luke Shaw was tentatively challenged inside the Aston Villa penalty area, Pogba, within the camera shot, looks frustrated that Shaw hasn’t gone to ground.

A great player he may be, but one hell of a cheat too. This is not what we want to be seeing in the Premier League.

Fem minutter før Pogba fikk straffe ga han i hvert fall Luke Shaw klar beskjed om hvordan det skal gjøres innenfor 16-meteren ? pic.twitter.com/dpkLyFlslI — Sigve Kvamme (@tv2kvamme) January 1, 2021

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League