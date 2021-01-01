Video: Paul Pogba proves his class in breath-taking Man United passing passage with Fred and Anthony Martial

Paul Pogba is back in the Manchester United starting line-up, and it’s a decision which looks to be paying off from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Frenchman has not been a guaranteed starter this term, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oftentimes trusting any combination of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay to hold the United midfield. However, he’s in the starting eleven tonight, and he looks determined to make an impression.

Not only was Pogba involved in the build-up for Man United’s opener through Anthony Martial, but he also appeared intent on recreating that Jack Wilshere goal against Norwich City, with Man United’s interplay on the edge of the box so sharp and incisive.

Have a look at this clip of Fred, Pogba and Martial combining on the edge of the penalty area. It came to nothing, which was a dear shame, because the passing and moving was on another level from United.

