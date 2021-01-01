Menu

Video: VAR has another howler as Paul Pogba blatantly CHEATS officials into giving Man United a penalty

Manchester United FC
Manchester United were awarded a second-half penalty against Aston Villa this evening, but was it at all justified? 

We would prefer not to focus on dodgy officiating by those on the field and watching via VAR in wake of what was a brilliant game of football, but this is just too difficult to ignore.

Paul Pogba fell to the floor under challenge in the Aston Villa penalty area, with VAR looking multiple times at the replay before awarding a penalty, which was converted by Bruno Fernandes.

The issue is – Pogba came under challenge from himself. The Frenchman appeared to trip himself before falling to the floor and tricking the officials into awarding a penalty.

Take a look for yourself.



Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

VAR was brought in to assist referees to come to the correct decisions, but here, after viewing the incident several times in slow motion, it’s come to the wrong one.

Pogba clearly trips over his own leg in a blatant attempt to win a penalty for his side – and when referees continue to reward players from cheating in this manner, who can blame him?

  1. Football fan says:
    January 1, 2021 at 10:05 pm

    You wanna have your eyes checked mate!!! Pogbas leg is clipped! Let me guess? Another bin dipper with an agenda?

    Reply

