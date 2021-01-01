Rumours of a potential summer bid of around £90m for Tottenham’s Harry Kane has seen talkSPORT’s Darren Ambrose up in arms.

Speaking on New Year’s Day, Ambrose suggested that at that price, any team would be lucky to buy Kane’s right leg.

Given his abilities with both feet and his head, as well as bringing assists to his game to add to his goals, any interested party will surely be looking at upwards of £200m to secure his services.

Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is known to drive a hard bargain, and there’s no chance he will let Kane leave on the cheap.