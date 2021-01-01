Videos: West Ham winners and “a lot of potato salad” – an insight into Hammers hero Tomas Soucek

West Ham man of the moment Tomas Soucek delivered the goods once again tonight, with the Czech netting the winner away at Everton.

Soucek is earning himself a reputation of being a real threat in the penalty area. That’s five goals in 17 appearances for the Hammers so far this term, not a bad record for someone playing in the pivot alongside Declan Rice.

His latest strike tonight was one of real significance, too, earning West Ham all three points in what was a pretty stale contest at a chilly Goodison Park.

What a signing Tomas Soucek has been for West Ham ? Denied the first time, he was in the right place at the right time for the second chance and bagged a big goal for the Hammers! pic.twitter.com/UAv6dNvr2G — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 1, 2021

Not only was Soucek in the right place at the right time in the penalty area to win the game for West Ham, he did it all without the consumption of potato salad over the Christmas period.

Though out of context that sounds like the most bizarre thing you’ve heard this year to date, it was Soucek himself that brought it up post-match in an interview with BT Sport.

An esteemed finisher and a comedian too. What a brilliant piece of business from the Hammers!