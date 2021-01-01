Aston Villa have equalised at Old Trafford, with Bertrand Traore finding the breakthrough.

Manchester United took the lead in the first-half of the game, with Anthony Martial heading past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

David De Gea had to be at his best to keep United’s lead in tact, but there was nothing he could do after Bertrand Traore found himself with time and space in the penalty area.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had a moment to forget, attempting to prevent Villa’s free-kick from being played quickly and failing to do so.

His attempted intervention left Jack Grealish free on the left-hand-side, with the England international delivering a ball of real quality into the United penalty area.

It found it’s way to the feet of Traore at the back-post, with the former Chelsea man making no mistake in finding the back of the net. Game on!