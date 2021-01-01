Menu

Wolves in the frame for Real Madrid star as Zinedine Zidane set to jettison two players in January

Wolverhampton Wanderers


Although they’re far from out of the La Liga picture at present, the Real Madrid squad could do with a little freshening up.

In order to be able to bring any new faces into the club, Los Blancos need to trim some fat from the first-team, and to that end, Zinedine Zidane has already identified two players that are surplus to requirements according to Don Balon.

Despite arriving in a blaze of glory from Eintracht Frankfurt, Luca Jovic has been a complete flop.

The centre-forward has barely made an imprint at the Santiago Bernabeu, and whilst a return to his former club would appear to be on the cards, Don Balon are also linking Wolves with a bid, given that the Premier League outfit have lost Raul Jimenez for the season.

Joining him in a January exit is expected to be Mariano Diaz. The Spanish-Dominican wants to stay in the Spanish capital, and Don Balon suggest the squad are right behind him.

However, he has an awful lot to do in a short space of time if he wants to convince his manager. Especially with Inter Milan reported to be waiting in the wings.

