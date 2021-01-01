Although they’re far from out of the La Liga picture at present, the Real Madrid squad could do with a little freshening up.

In order to be able to bring any new faces into the club, Los Blancos need to trim some fat from the first-team, and to that end, Zinedine Zidane has already identified two players that are surplus to requirements according to Don Balon.

Despite arriving in a blaze of glory from Eintracht Frankfurt, Luca Jovic has been a complete flop.

The centre-forward has barely made an imprint at the Santiago Bernabeu, and whilst a return to his former club would appear to be on the cards, Don Balon are also linking Wolves with a bid, given that the Premier League outfit have lost Raul Jimenez for the season.

Joining him in a January exit is expected to be Mariano Diaz. The Spanish-Dominican wants to stay in the Spanish capital, and Don Balon suggest the squad are right behind him.

However, he has an awful lot to do in a short space of time if he wants to convince his manager. Especially with Inter Milan reported to be waiting in the wings.