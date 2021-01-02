Burton Albion fans will be waking up to some good news this morning after it was confirmed that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was returning to the club after five years away.

The former Chelsea, Leeds United and Atletico Madrid centre-forward enjoyed tremendous success the last time he was at Burton, taking them to the League Two title before moving on to Queen’s Park Rangers.

Sky Sports note that he has been hired as the replacement for Jake Buxton, who was relieved of his duties after Burton’s 4-3 home defeat to Wigan on Tuesday.

Hasselbaink certainly has his work cut out this time around, however.

Burton are bottom of the League One table with only two wins from their 21 games and having conceded 45 goals – the worst in the division.

“Burton Albion is a club which is very close to my heart and a really special club for me and my family,” Hasselbaink was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The job is totally different from the first time, but we are coming in to try as quickly as possible to get us up the league and keep ourselves in League One – that’s our aim and first and foremost that’s what we will be trying to do.

The 48-year-old has Dino Maamria as his assistant, and how the pair will approach the transfer window as well as motivate the current playing staff will likely author their second half of the season.