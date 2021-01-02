Fabrizio Romano claims to have received confirmation that Amad Diallo will be joining up with the Manchester United squad this window and will not play for Atalanta again.

As reported by the BBC, Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Diallo back in October, but the transfer has not yet been signed and sealed, with the 18-year-old remaining at Atalanta for the first-half of the season.

However, with the opening of the January transfer window, it’s go time for United and Diallo. Romano took to Twitter on Saturday evening to reveal that his arrival is now just a matter of time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to see him join up with the squad as soon as possible.

Confirmed. Amad Diallo is set to join Manchester United in January and not in June, despite Atalanta trying to keep him on loan until the end of the season. ? Diallo won’t be part Atalanta team for next match against Sassuolo. Solskjaer wants him right now @ #MUFC. ? https://t.co/R8krZaEh0A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2021

Just how many opportunities Diallo will be given in the second-half of the season remains to be seen, but if Solskjaer is serious about getting him into the squad now, it would be no surprise to see him in a United shirt sooner rather than later.