Menu

Fabrizio Romano gives key update as Manchester United close in on completing transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano claims to have received confirmation that Amad Diallo will be joining up with the Manchester United squad this window and will not play for Atalanta again.

As reported by the BBC, Manchester United agreed a deal to sign Diallo back in October, but the transfer has not yet been signed and sealed, with the 18-year-old remaining at Atalanta for the first-half of the season.

However, with the opening of the January transfer window, it’s go time for United and Diallo. Romano took to Twitter on Saturday evening to reveal that his arrival is now just a matter of time, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to see him join up with the squad as soon as possible.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea target savagely SNUBS club chief when asked to meet over potential transfer
Video: Marco Asensio caps match-winning display by netting Real Madrid’s second vs Celta Vigo
Video: Alexandre Lacazette quick-fire brace seals Arsenal win and piles misery on West Brom

Just how many opportunities Diallo will be given in the second-half of the season remains to be seen, but if Solskjaer is serious about getting him into the squad now, it would be no surprise to see him in a United shirt sooner rather than later.

More Stories Amad Diallo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.