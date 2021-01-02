Behind Sir Alex Ferguson’s epic reign at Manchester United, Arsene Wenger’s dynasty at Arsenal certainly stands up to scrutiny.

It’s a shame therefore that the Frenchman was ultimately hounded out of the manager’s job at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s already coming up for three years since he packed up and left the building, but in a recent interview Wenger finally admitted he would return to the club – if they asked.

“If I’m needed, I will help them, but I don’t expect that, no,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror. “Time is a good doctor, you know.”

The chances of a return for the man who ruled the Arsenal roost for 22 years is unfortunately slim of course.

The club have moved on, and though Wenger was once lauded for his tactical acumen, it could be said that the game itself has moved on too.

What a shame that a man with such charisma, such footballing knowledge and such a thirst for the game will almost certainly be kept at a distance by the north Londoners.