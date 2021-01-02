With 22 days left until Barcelona members elect their new president, it appears that it could already be just a two-horse race.

As part of the process, those candidates who wish to be considered for election must have polled at least 2,257 votes in the first stage.

Those who do so then go forward to the final stage whereby they can be voted in by the members.

If they don’t reach the initial amount of votes then they are withdrawn from the race at that point.

As Sport report, Jordi Farre, Fabian Martin, Toni Freixa, Xavi Vilanova and Emili Rousaud are all struggling to get across the line.

Martin’s ploy of sending out 500 pizzas to potential voters doesn’t appear to have done the trick either.

It’s true that there are still 10 more days until the end of the first stage, but there is genuine concern that only Joan Laporta and Victor Font will have earned enough signatures to go forward and be pitted against each other.

Laporta is the early favourite given that he held the post between 2003-2010.

Barcelona’s cautious members may well go down the ‘better the devil you know’ route rather than taking another perceived risk with Font.