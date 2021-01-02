After a year of untold turmoil for Barcelona, the Catalan club could’ve done without starting 2021 in the same vain.

At the end of January the outcome of the presidential elections will likely determine whether Lionel Messi will stay and many other factors.

Ahead of that upheaval, Barcelona have released a statement on their official website to note that Ronald Koeman will now be without the services of Philippe Coutinho for three months after he was operated on for a problem with the external meniscus of his left knee.

The Brazilian was believed to be one of the players that was surplus to requirements at the club, and therefore the January transfer window presented a perfect opportunity for Barca to cash in and recoup some of their record outlay.

That’s no longer a possibility, and by the time Coutinho is fit again the Champions League will have restarted, meaning he needs to be at it from the get go – something he’s not been able to do since his return to the Camp Nou.