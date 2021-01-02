Another round of Premier League fixtures, another round of positive Covid-19 tests.

What’s more, it’s meant yet another postponement of a fixture from the English top-flight.

On this occasion, it’s the Burnley v Fulham game on Sunday that is unable to go ahead, and that’s because, as The Guardian report, the Cottagers have more players that have gone down with coronavirus.

It follows on from Fulham manager, Scott Parker, having to self-isolate for 10 days after a member of his family received a positive result.

Although the Premier League appear to want to press on with as many matches as possible, the speed with which the pandemic is spreading is fast reaching a critical point.

Positive cases in general are rising as well as within football itself, and in the previous lockdown things weren’t close to the current situation before being stopped.

Where the loss of human life is concerned, surely that supersedes any perceived need for clubs and leagues to satisfy sponsors, stakeholders and the like.