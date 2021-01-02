Celtic will need to make a January signing as star ruled out for four months

Celtic’s defence has been a big problem this season both in terms of performances and the number of players available to Neil Lennon in the centre, so the last thing he needed was to lose a big name player.

Christopher Jullien has looked shaky at times this season but he’s still the best option to partner Kristoffer Ajer when he’s fit, especially when you consider that Shane Duffy has really struggled to adapt to Scottish football.

There was a feeling that the club may look to add another option in January anyway, but they will need to do something now after a report from Sky Sports confirmed that the Frenchman could be out for up to four months.

They suggest that it’s a knee injury after he collided with the post in a recent game with Dundee United, so it sounds like a nasty one that could take even longer to bounce back from.

Neil Lennon also demonstrated his lack of trust in Shane Duffy by leaving him on the bench for the game against Rangers today, so it will be interesting to see if they can add some quality to help their title push in the January window.