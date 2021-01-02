David Alaba ‘dream’ destination reported by leading journalist Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba reportedly considers a switch to Real Madrid as his ‘dream’ destination as the highly-rated defender eyes a free transfer next summer.

Alaba, 28, joined Bayern Munich back in 2008 and during a 12-year spell has featured in over 400 matches in all competitions.

The experienced Austrian who is known for his defensive versatility has remained a constant figurehead with the Bundesliga champions and has played a huge role in his side lifting 25 major trophies.

Arguably Alaba’s most memorable period with the record 30-times Bundesliga winners came last season during a campaign which saw the Bavarians win a remarkable treble including the illustrious Champions League.

However, despite a hugely successful time with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, Alaba’s long-term future has recently become the subject of much speculation.

The 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer and with no signs of a renewal, the Austrian defender looks all but certain to make a remarkable switch in six-months time.

Although Alaba’s next club is still unknown, leading journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the player views a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid as a ‘dream move’.

Romano claims that five different clubs have made their interest known, however, all approaches have been informal with Real Madrid now expected to up their efforts in the coming days, as per Jose Felix Diaz.