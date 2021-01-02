Menu

David Alaba ‘dream’ destination reported by leading journalist Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Bayern Munich’s David Alaba reportedly considers a switch to Real Madrid as his ‘dream’ destination as the highly-rated defender eyes a free transfer next summer.

READ MORE: Opinion: Man United must act quickly to sign Jack Grealish, a player to take them to the next level

Alaba, 28, joined Bayern Munich back in 2008 and during a 12-year spell has featured in over 400 matches in all competitions.

The experienced Austrian who is known for his defensive versatility has remained a constant figurehead with the Bundesliga champions and has played a huge role in his side lifting 25 major trophies.

Arguably Alaba’s most memorable period with the record 30-times Bundesliga winners came last season during a campaign which saw the Bavarians win a remarkable treble including the illustrious Champions League.

However, despite a hugely successful time with Hans-Dieter Flick’s side, Alaba’s long-term future has recently become the subject of much speculation.

The 28-year-old’s contract is set to expire next summer and with no signs of a renewal, the Austrian defender looks all but certain to make a remarkable switch in six-months time.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Man United must act quickly to sign Jack Grealish, a player to take them to the next level
Real Madrid eye Liverpool target as long-term Marcelo replacement
‘You have to keep this mentality’ – Bruno Fernandes sends simple message to Man United team-mates

Although Alaba’s next club is still unknown, leading journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the player views a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid as a ‘dream move’.

Romano claims that five different clubs have made their interest known, however, all approaches have been informal with Real Madrid now expected to up their efforts in the coming days, as per Jose Felix Diaz.

More Stories David Alaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.