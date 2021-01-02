‘Gonna burn out Saka’ – These Arsenal fans react to lineup vs West Brom as supporters are split on Gabriel Martinelli being benched

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the Arsenal side that beat Brighton ahead of tonight’s heavily favourable clash against nailed-on relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion.
Dani Ceballos partners Granit Xhaka in central midfield instead of Mohamed Elneny, the other change sees in-form Alexandre Lacazette returning to the starting lineup ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.
It’s perhaps a bit harsh that Martinelli has been benched, but the Brazilian only recently returned from a lengthy knee injury, plus his absence is the one that allows Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to maintain a starting berth.
The decision to start Real Madrid loanee Ceballos over Elneny could be a smart one, the Gunners will surely dominate the possession against Sam Allardyce’s new side, meaning the Spaniard is arguably a better fit for this kind of opponent.
Take a look at the Gunners’ lineup below:
? Tonight’s team…
?? @LacazetteAlex returns to the starting XI
?? @Aubameyang7 remains in the side
?? @PabloMV5 continues to partner @RobHolding95
#?? #WBAARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 2, 2021
Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:
Gonna burn out Saka. Need to hook him at half time and give Pepe 45 minutes too. Good for both of them
— Thomas the Tank (@AFC_Eddie) January 2, 2021
No Willian means we smile
— Gally ™ (@AFCGally) January 2, 2021
Strong lineup, happy with that. No point overusing Martinelli at this point because it’ll just risk injury
— James. (@afcjxmes) January 2, 2021
No martinelli means no aggression and passion …. get ready for a boring game
— Drey (@GunnerTalker) January 2, 2021
Martinelli rightly rested, has played and given his all in back to back games, we would rue if he picked up a muscle injury because of overplaying him. Lets go ?
— Wayne Quinn (@WayneQuinn00) January 2, 2021
@atkinson03jack YES NO WILLIAN
— Ross (@AFCRBENSON) January 2, 2021
F**lish of Arteta to bench Martinelli for aubameyang
— #????????? ????? ???? ????????? (@Berry16_) January 2, 2021
Benching Martineli is wrong!
— Ki Jesseology (@NandiraJessy) January 2, 2021
Saka plays 90 mins in 10 of the last 11 games?
— Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) January 2, 2021
Arsenal lost seven (failing to win in nine) of their 10 Premier League fixtures in the disastrous run before their crucial back-to-back wins against Chelsea and Brighton eased some pressure.
Regardless, there’s absolutely no excuse for the Gunners not to be beating the second-bottom Baggies comfortably tonight, especially as the west Midlands outfit have lost four of their last six – conceding sixteen times and scoring just four times.